DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG english

08.03.2022 17:43:46

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2022 / 17:42
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Hanebeck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
28.22591 EUR 157669.93 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
28.22591 EUR 157669.93 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com



 
