25.03.2022 10:07:20

DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2022 / 10:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of Managing Board bonuses

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
31.1000 EUR 143060.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.1000 EUR 143060.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73777  25.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1312191&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Nachrichten