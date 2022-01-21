DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.01.2022 / 15:28

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: AMCI GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Scharpe Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group SE

b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2NBX80





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



15.70 EUR 8917.60 EUR



15.72 EUR 9542.04 EUR



15.74 EUR 8688.48 EUR



15.76 EUR 30369.52 EUR



15.78 EUR 13413.00 EUR



15.80 EUR 7836.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



15.7535 EUR 78767.4400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





