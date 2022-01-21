21.01.2022 15:29:02

DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.01.2022 / 15:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AMCI GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Scharpe
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group SE

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
15.70 EUR 8917.60 EUR
15.72 EUR 9542.04 EUR
15.74 EUR 8688.48 EUR
15.76 EUR 30369.52 EUR
15.78 EUR 13413.00 EUR
15.80 EUR 7836.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.7535 EUR 78767.4400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72082  21.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1271556&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AGmehr Nachrichten