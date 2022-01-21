21.01.2022 15:32:41

DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.01.2022 / 15:31
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Scharpe

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group SE

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
15.62 EUR 4014.34 EUR
15.64 EUR 9790.64 EUR
15.66 EUR 10601.82 EUR
15.68 EUR 35342.72 EUR
15.70 EUR 18620.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.6739 EUR 78369.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.01.2022
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72084  21.01.2022 



