26.08.2022 13:51:59

DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2022 / 13:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Scharpe

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group SE

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
8.60 EUR 3285.2 EUR
8.61 EUR 2376.36 EUR
8.62 EUR 1586.08 EUR
8.63 EUR 7767.0 EUR
8.64 EUR 13106.88 EUR
8.65 EUR 15059.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.6362 EUR 43181.1700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


26.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77667  26.08.2022 CET/CEST



