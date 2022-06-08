DGAP-DD: Intershop Communications AG english

08.06.2022 14:51:03

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.06.2022 / 14:50
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Bendig

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254211

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.6000 EUR 11500.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.6000 EUR 11500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin Tradegate
MIC: XGRM


Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de



 
