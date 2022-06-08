DGAP-DD: Intershop Communications AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.06.2022 / 14:55

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Bendig





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI

5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A254211





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



4.484231 EUR 6825.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



4.4842 EUR 6825.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

06/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Berlin Tradegate MIC: XGRM





