08.06.2022 14:56:17

DGAP-DD: Intershop Communications AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.06.2022 / 14:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Bendig

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254211

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.484231 EUR 6825.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.4842 EUR 6825.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin Tradegate
MIC: XGRM


08.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75719  08.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371271&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu INTERSHOP Communications AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INTERSHOP Communications AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

INTERSHOP Communications AG 4,38 0,46% INTERSHOP Communications AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinssitzung: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte kraftlos. Der DAX verbucht moderate Verluste. Der amerikanische Aktienmarkt kann seine Vortagsgewinne am Mittwoch nicht verteidigen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten verbuchten am Mittwoch letztlich Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen