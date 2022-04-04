DGAP-DD: IVU Traffic Technologies AG english

04.04.2022 09:55:44

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2022 / 09:54
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ute
Last name(s): Witt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI
3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007448508

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
19.1941 EUR 38388.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.1941 EUR 38388.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de



 
