DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.07.2019 / 13:03
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Konrad

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.08 EUR 30400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.0800 EUR 30400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
