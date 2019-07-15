|
15.07.2019 13:04:05
DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Kormoranweg 1
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
52679 15.07.2019
Nachrichten zu JDC Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:04
|DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13:04
|DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english (EQS Group)
|
23.05.19
|DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group starts the year with strong growth (EQS Group)
|
23.05.19
|DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group startet mit starkem Wachstum ins neue Jahr (EQS Group)
|
26.04.19
|DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG bestätigt zweistelliges Wachstum (EQS Group)
|
26.04.19