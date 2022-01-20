20.01.2022 11:57:53

DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2022 / 11:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Grabmaier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
23.70 EUR 4740.00 EUR
23.90 EUR 2390.00 EUR
23.80 EUR 4760.00 EUR
24.00 EUR 4800.00 EUR
23.90 EUR 4780.00 EUR
23.80 EUR 2380.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.8500 EUR 23850.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72063  20.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270937&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JDC Group AGmehr Nachrichten