DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.01.2022 / 15:57
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Grabmaier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
21.90 EUR 10900.00 EUR
21.80 EUR 4380.00 EUR
22.00 EUR 4400.00 EUR
21.90 EUR 17520.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.8999 EUR 37200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
