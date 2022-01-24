DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.01.2022 / 09:53

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Sebastian Last name(s): Grabmaier Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JDC Group AG

b) LEI

391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0B9N37





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



22.40 EUR 11235.10 EUR



21.70 EUR 21780.10 EUR



22.30 EUR 2246.50 EUR



22.20 EUR 22275.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



22.0500 EUR 57537.3000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





