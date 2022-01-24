DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english

24.01.2022 09:53:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Grabmaier
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
22.40 EUR 11235.10 EUR
21.70 EUR 21780.10 EUR
22.30 EUR 2246.50 EUR
22.20 EUR 22275.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.0500 EUR 57537.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


