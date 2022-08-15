Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 10:28:54

DGAP-DD: JENOPTIK AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2022 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Traeger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JENOPTIK AG

b) LEI
529900P34GDHGXK6VB37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB601

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
24.4013 EUR 200822.70 EUR
24.3828 EUR 97531.20 EUR
24.495 EUR 67851.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.41367 EUR 366205.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77447  15.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420415&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

