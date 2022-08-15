|
15.08.2022 10:28:54
DGAP-DD: JENOPTIK AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
77447 15.08.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JENOPTIK AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:28
|DGAP-DD: JENOPTIK AG english (EQS Group)
|
10:28
|DGAP-DD: JENOPTIK AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.08.22
|JENOPTIK-Aktie zieht an: JENOPTIK blickt optimistisch aufs Gesamtjahr (dpa-AFX)
|
10.08.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt Jenoptik auf 'Buy' - Ziel 37 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
05.07.22
|DGAP-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
05.07.22
|DGAP-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|ROUNDUP: Jenoptik trennt sich endgültig von seiner Militärtechniksparte (dpa-AFX)
|
22.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)