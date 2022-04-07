07.04.2022 14:05:44

DGAP-DD: JOST Werke AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2022 / 14:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Dürr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JOST Werke AG

b) LEI
529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000JST4000

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
34.45 EUR 98182.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
34.4500 EUR 98182.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


07.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74171  07.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323095&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JOST Werke AGmehr Nachrichten