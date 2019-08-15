DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG english

15.08.2019 19:24:06

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2019 / 19:23
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: WJH-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
18.188358 EUR 1500539.54 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.188358 EUR 1500539.54 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com



 
