DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.02.2022 / 13:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Wolff Last name(s): Lange Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006219934





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



35.709797 EUR 94880.9306 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



35.709797 EUR 94880.9306 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

18/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





