DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Henry
Last name(s): Puhl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
69.00 EUR 448500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
69.0000 EUR 448500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegte
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com



 
