DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.09.2022 / 13:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Krinninger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000KGX8881





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



22.86 EUR 95211.90 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



22.86 EUR 95211.90 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





