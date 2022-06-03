DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG english

03.06.2022 09:57:58

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2022 / 09:57
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Palatium Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Speck
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
32.00 EUR 80544.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
32.00 EUR 80544.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU


Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de



 
