DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.06.2022 / 09:57

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Palatium Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Speck Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2YN504





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



32.00 EUR 80544.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



32.00 EUR 80544.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

31/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

03.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





