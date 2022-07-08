Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.07.2022 10:26:06

DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.07.2022 / 10:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
24.80 EUR 2405.60 EUR
24.90 EUR 2066.70 EUR
24.90 EUR 6249.90 EUR
24.90 EUR 2315.70 EUR
24.90 EUR 946.20 EUR
24.90 EUR 1892.40 EUR
25.00 EUR 2000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.8976 EUR 17876.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76743  08.07.2022 



