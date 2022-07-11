Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 16:11:12

DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.07.2022 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: H.T.P. Investments 1 B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
28.00 EUR 2100000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
28.0000 EUR 2100000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de



 
