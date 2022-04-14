14.04.2022 09:33:46

DGAP-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft english





14.04.2022 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Spies

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
69.30 EUR 38115.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
69.30 EUR 38115.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Munich Stock Exchange
MIC: XMUN


14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74305  14.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328163&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Knorr-Bremsemehr Nachrichten