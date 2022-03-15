15.03.2022 10:28:53

DGAP-DD: Krones AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2022 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
74.0094 EUR 333042.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
74.0094 EUR 333042.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73521  15.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302879&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KRONES AGmehr Nachrichten