23.05.2022 09:24:55

DGAP-DD: Krones AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2022 / 09:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Klenk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
81.25 EUR 37700 EUR
81.25 EUR 11050 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
81.25 EUR 48750 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETR
MIC: XETR


23.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75293  23.05.2022 



