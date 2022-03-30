DGAP-DD: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft english

30.03.2022 18:22:47

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2022 / 18:21
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Mohnen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Instead of the volume, the number of sold shares were reported.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900VPRFDDIN7BE119 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006204407

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























Price(s) Volume(s)
82.80 EUR 155084.40 EUR
82.80 EUR 4885.20 EUR
82.80 EUR 11012.40 EUR
82.80 EUR 12171.60 EUR
82.80 EUR 82800.00 EUR
82.80 EUR 2815.20 EUR
82.80 EUR 6872.40 EUR
82.80 EUR 828.00 EUR
82.80 EUR 1821.60 EUR
82.80 EUR 1904.40 EUR
82.80 EUR 3312.00 EUR
82.80 EUR 248.40 EUR
82.80 EUR 14324.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
82.8000 EUR 298080.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Postfach 43 12 69
86072 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.kuka.com



 
