DGAP-DD: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2022 / 18:21

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Mohnen





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Amendment

Instead of the volume, the number of sold shares were reported.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900VPRFDDIN7BE119

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006204407





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



82.80 EUR 155084.40 EUR



82.80 EUR 4885.20 EUR



82.80 EUR 11012.40 EUR



82.80 EUR 12171.60 EUR



82.80 EUR 82800.00 EUR



82.80 EUR 2815.20 EUR



82.80 EUR 6872.40 EUR



82.80 EUR 828.00 EUR



82.80 EUR 1821.60 EUR



82.80 EUR 1904.40 EUR



82.80 EUR 3312.00 EUR



82.80 EUR 248.40 EUR



82.80 EUR 14324.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



82.8000 EUR 298080.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





