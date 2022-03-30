|
30.03.2022 18:22:47
DGAP-DD: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
|Postfach 43 12 69
|86072 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kuka.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
73879 30.03.2022
