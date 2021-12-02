DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english

02.12.2021 14:19:06

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2021 / 14:18
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Schröter-Crossan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
120.95 EUR 104379.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
120.95 EUR 104379.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
