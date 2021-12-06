DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.12.2021 / 11:40

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Lars Last name(s): von Lackum





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI

391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000LEG1110





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



122.75 EUR 18412.50 EUR



122.75 EUR 12275.00 EUR



122.75 EUR 12275.00 EUR



122.75 EUR 2577.75 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



122.7500 EUR 45540.2500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

03/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





