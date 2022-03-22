22.03.2022 12:52:00

DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2022 / 12:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): von Lackum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
109.0000 EUR 21800.00 EUR
109.2500 EUR 87400.00 EUR
109.1500 EUR 38202.50 EUR
109.3500 EUR 21870.00 EUR
109.4500 EUR 142285.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
109.3184 EUR 311557.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


22.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73689  22.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1308681&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LEG Immobilienmehr Nachrichten