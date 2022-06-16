Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 10:38:02

DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.06.2022 / 10:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zimmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
84.3435 EUR 14507.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
84.3435 EUR 14507.0800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TURQUOISE EUROPE
MIC: TQEX


16.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76161  16.06.2022 



