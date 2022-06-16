DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.06.2022 / 10:46

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Zimmer





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI

391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000LEG1110





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



84.3375 EUR 28337.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



84.3375 EUR 28337.4000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XTX MARKETS SAS MIC: XTXE





