DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english

22.06.2022 11:17:52

DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2022 / 11:17
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Schröter-Crossan

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

LEG Immobilien SE

391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

Purchase of 80 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2021.

Price(s) Volume(s)
89.133 EUR 7130.64 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
89.1330 EUR 7130.6400 EUR

20/06/2022; UTC+2

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
