DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.05.2022 / 11:15

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Marco Last name(s): Keul





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006464506





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.30 EUR 3195.00 EUR



21.35 EUR 1281.00 EUR



21.90 EUR 10950.00 EUR



21.35 EUR 1281.00 EUR



21.90 EUR 15987.00 EUR



22.80 EUR 11400.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



22.05 EUR 44094.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





