+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
21.12.2021 18:33:36

DGAP-DD: Linde plc english




Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2021 / 18:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Prof. Dr. Ann-Kristin Achleitner
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of RSUs
The acquisition of 1.641 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to an outstanding RSU grant.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of RSUs
    US$0.00 1.641
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 17 DECEMBER 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The 1.641 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreement.

21.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71707  21.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260860&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten