DGAP-DD: Linde plc english



Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.02.2022 / 22:49

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Franz Fehrenbach 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transactions Open market acquisition of 375 ordinary shares of Linde plc. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition US$302.96 95 ordinary shares US$303.02 per share 280 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 18 FEBRUARY 2022 f) Place of the transactions Stuttgart Exchange g) Additional Information

