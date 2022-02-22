22.02.2022 22:50:07

DGAP-DD: Linde plc english




Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.02.2022 / 22:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Franz Fehrenbach
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Open market acquisition of 375 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition
    US$302.96 95 ordinary shares
    US$303.02 per share 280 ordinary shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 18 FEBRUARY 2022
f) Place of the transactions Stuttgart Exchange
g) Additional Information  

22.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72869  22.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1286019&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten