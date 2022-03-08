DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

08.03.2022 21:49:33

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Sanjiv Lamba
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of 3,750 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition
    US$268.62 3,750 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 8 MARCH 2022
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information The price reported is the weighted average purchase price. The per share purchase prices ranged from $268.54 to $269.27.

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com



 
