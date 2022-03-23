DGAP-DD: Linde plc english



Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.03.2022 / 21:31

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David P. Strauss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

Identification code Ordinary Shares



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of 5,590 ordinary shares and disposal of 2,754 ordinary shares of Linde plc.

Acquisition of 2,760 ordinary shares and disposal of 1,360 ordinary shares of Linde plc.

Acquisition of 1,865 ordinary shares and disposal of 875 ordinary shares of Linde plc.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition US$0.00 5,590 ordinary shares US$0.00 2,760 ordinary shares US$0.00 1,865 ordinary shares Disposal US$311.66 per share 2,754 ordinary shares US$311.66 per share 1,360 ordinary shares US$311.66 per share 875 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 21 March 2022 f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue g) Additional Information 5,590 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a performance share unit (PSU) grant made on 20 March 2019. The number of shares awarded and paid out was determined based upon the average annual return on capital ("ROC") of Linde plc from 2019-2021 measured against ROC goals set by the Human Capital Committee of the Board of Directors when the PSU was granted in 2019. 2,754 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the PSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$311.66 per ordinary share).



2,760 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a (PSU) grant made on 20 March 2019. The number of shares awarded and paid out was determined based upon the total shareholder return ("TSR") of Linde plc from 2019-2021 measured against TSR goals set by the Human Capital Committee of the Board of Directors when the PSU was granted in 2019. 1,360 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the PSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$311.66 per ordinary share).



1,865 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 20 March 2019. 875 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$311.66 per ordinary share).

