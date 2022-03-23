DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Principal Accounting Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transactions
|Acquisition of 1,600 ordinary shares and disposal of 502 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
Acquisition of 790 ordinary shares and disposal of 349 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
Acquisition of 535 ordinary shares and disposal of 248 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|Acquisition
|
|
|US$0.00
|1,600 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$0.00
|790 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$0.00
|535 ordinary shares
|
|
|Disposal
|
|
|US$311.66 per share
|502 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$311.66 per share
|349 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$311.66 per share
|248 ordinary shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|N/A
|N/A
|e)
|Dates of the transactions
|21 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|Outside of trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information
|1,600 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a performance share unit (PSU) grant made on 20 March 2019. The number of shares awarded and paid out was determined based upon the average annual return on capital ("ROC") of Linde plc from 2019-2021 measured against ROC goals set by the Human Capital Committee of the Board of Directors when the PSU was granted in 2019. 502 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the PSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$311.66 per ordinary share).
790 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a (PSU) grant made on 20 March 2019. The number of shares awarded and paid out was determined based upon the total shareholder return ("TSR") of Linde plc from 2019-2021 measured against TSR goals set by the Human Capital Committee of the Board of Directors when the PSU was granted in 2019. 349 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the PSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$311.66 per ordinary share).
535 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 20 March 2019. 248 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$311.66 per ordinary share).