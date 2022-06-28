Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 17:05:42

DGAP-DD: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2022 / 17:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Plate & Cie. GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Plate
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
391200MMIN9EPH3GOD16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP29

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
8.26 EUR 7516.60 EUR
8.24 EUR 8981.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.25 EUR 16498.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft
An der Alster 42
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.lloydfonds.ag



 
