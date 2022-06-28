Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 17:30:45

DGAP-DD: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2022 / 17:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Plate & Cie. GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Plate
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
391200MMIN9EPH3GOD16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP29

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















































Price(s) Volume(s)
8.00 EUR 3200.00 EUR
7.86 EUR 2971.08 EUR
7.98 EUR 438.90 EUR
7.86 EUR 3930.00 EUR
8.00 EUR 4800.00 EUR
7.88 EUR 4467.96 EUR
7.78 EUR 2334.00 EUR
7.86 EUR 1572.00 EUR
7.58 EUR 2599.94 EUR
7.60 EUR 3207.20 EUR
7.54 EUR 4222.40 EUR
7.60 EUR 1124.80 EUR
7.72 EUR 7426.64 EUR
7.60 EUR 2052.00 EUR
7.60 EUR 2508.00 EUR
7.54 EUR 3551.34 EUR
7.56 EUR 4286.52 EUR
7.60 EUR 1786.00 EUR
7.24 EUR 3620.00 EUR
7.26 EUR 4283.40 EUR
7.28 EUR 4127.76 EUR
7.58 EUR 4510.10 EUR
7.52 EUR 3308.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.63 EUR 76328.84 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft
An der Alster 42
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.lloydfonds.ag



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76465  28.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LLoyd Fonds AGmehr Nachrichten