DGAP-DD: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.09.2022 / 11:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Achim Last name(s): Plate





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

391200MMIN9EPH3GOD16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A12UP29





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.04 EUR 4530.00 EUR



6.40 EUR 3200.00 EUR



6.38 EUR 3190.00 EUR



6.04 EUR 7550.00 EUR



6.16 EUR 5137.44 EUR



6.28 EUR 1042.48 EUR



6.22 EUR 6220.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.17 EUR 30869.92 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

07.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





