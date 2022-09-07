Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 11:12:55

DGAP-DD: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2022 / 11:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Plate

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
391200MMIN9EPH3GOD16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP29

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
6.04 EUR 4530.00 EUR
6.40 EUR 3200.00 EUR
6.38 EUR 3190.00 EUR
6.04 EUR 7550.00 EUR
6.16 EUR 5137.44 EUR
6.28 EUR 1042.48 EUR
6.22 EUR 6220.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.17 EUR 30869.92 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft
An der Alster 42
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.lloydfonds.ag



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77921  07.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437167&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

