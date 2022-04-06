+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 15:26:18

DGAP-DD: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2022 / 15:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Consens Beratungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Greiner
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

b) LEI
5299008RI8NGQL3F3J12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005199905

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
25.3156 EUR 50631.20 EUR
24.4000 EUR 8954.80 EUR
26.6000 EUR 5612.60 EUR
27.0000 EUR 5184.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
25.4089 EUR 70382.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de



 
