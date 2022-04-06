DGAP-DD: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.04.2022 / 15:31

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Consens Beratungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Greiner Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

b) LEI

5299008RI8NGQL3F3J12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005199905





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.4000 EUR 5781.4000 EUR



27.6000 EUR 524.4000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.4165 EUR 6305.8000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





