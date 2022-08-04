Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.08.2022 16:56:56

DGAP-DD: Manz AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.08.2022 / 16:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Drasch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Manz AG

b) LEI
529900B635NV0KEEOR57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3

b) Nature of the transaction


Exercise of subscription rights (performance shares) granted as part of Managing Board compensation on the basis of the Manz Performance Share Plan to acquire new shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 3908.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 3908.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


04.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77235  04.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413599&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Manz AGmehr Nachrichten