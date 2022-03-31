DGAP-DD: MAX Automation SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.03.2022 / 22:02

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: LS Digital Management Services GmbH & Co. KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Jaster Position: Member of the Supervisory Board





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MAX Automation SE

b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A3MQRX9





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 2,968,069 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0 EUR 0 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0 EUR 0 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

31/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

31.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





