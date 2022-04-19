+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
19.04.2022 22:00:48

DGAP-DD: MAX Automation SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.04.2022 / 22:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Diekmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: CEO / CFO; Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.24 EUR 68480.24 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.24 EUR 68480.24 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74353  19.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1330049&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MAX Automation SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MAX Automation SE 3,92 -0,25% MAX Automation SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg geht unvermindert weiter: ATX deutlich fester -- DAX klettert -- Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Auch der DAX notiert höher. In Asien geht es im Mittwochshandel abermals in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen