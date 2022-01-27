DGAP-DD: MBB SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2022 / 21:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Executive Chairman





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



128.80 EUR 515.20 EUR



128.80 EUR 128.80 EUR



128.80 EUR 1416.80 EUR



128.00 EUR 1792.00 EUR



128.60 EUR 257.20 EUR



128.60 EUR 1157.40 EUR



127.20 EUR 1653.60 EUR



128.80 EUR 2060.80 EUR



128.00 EUR 1152.00 EUR



128.00 EUR 384.00 EUR



127.00 EUR 1016.00 EUR



127.00 EUR 254.00 EUR



128.00 EUR 2560.00 EUR



128.20 EUR 2692.20 EUR



127.40 EUR 5733.00 EUR



128.60 EUR 2057.60 EUR



128.80 EUR 1030.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



128.0248 EUR 25861.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books NL MIC: CEUX





