DGAP-DD: MBB SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2022 / 21:03

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Executive Chairman





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



125.40 EUR 1755.60 EUR



128.00 EUR 1920.00 EUR



128.00 EUR 2304.00 EUR



128.20 EUR 1538.40 EUR



128.20 EUR 1153.80 EUR



128.20 EUR 512.80 EUR



128.20 EUR 512.80 EUR



128.20 EUR 1410.20 EUR



128.60 EUR 1800.40 EUR



127.60 EUR 1786.40 EUR



127.20 EUR 2162.40 EUR



126.60 EUR 1899.00 EUR



126.40 EUR 2401.60 EUR



127.60 EUR 4593.60 EUR



128.00 EUR 1920.00 EUR



127.00 EUR 1651.00 EUR



128.00 EUR 3072.00 EUR



128.00 EUR 1920.00 EUR



127.60 EUR 1403.60 EUR



128.20 EUR 3333.20 EUR



127.80 EUR 255.60 EUR



127.80 EUR 766.80 EUR



127.00 EUR 1016.00 EUR



127.00 EUR 381.00 EUR



127.00 EUR 1270.00 EUR



127.00 EUR 1397.00 EUR



127.00 EUR 1397.00 EUR



127.40 EUR 52871.00 EUR



127.40 EUR 5605.60 EUR



128.60 EUR 2443.40 EUR



128.80 EUR 1288.00 EUR



127.60 EUR 1914.00 EUR



127.40 EUR 1783.60 EUR



127.40 EUR 1146.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



127.5044 EUR 112586.4000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





