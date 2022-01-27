DGAP-DD: MBB SE english

27.01.2022 21:04:41

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






































































Price(s) Volume(s)
125.40 EUR 1755.60 EUR
128.00 EUR 1920.00 EUR
128.00 EUR 2304.00 EUR
128.20 EUR 1538.40 EUR
128.20 EUR 1153.80 EUR
128.20 EUR 512.80 EUR
128.20 EUR 512.80 EUR
128.20 EUR 1410.20 EUR
128.60 EUR 1800.40 EUR
127.60 EUR 1786.40 EUR
127.20 EUR 2162.40 EUR
126.60 EUR 1899.00 EUR
126.40 EUR 2401.60 EUR
127.60 EUR 4593.60 EUR
128.00 EUR 1920.00 EUR
127.00 EUR 1651.00 EUR
128.00 EUR 3072.00 EUR
128.00 EUR 1920.00 EUR
127.60 EUR 1403.60 EUR
128.20 EUR 3333.20 EUR
127.80 EUR 255.60 EUR
127.80 EUR 766.80 EUR
127.00 EUR 1016.00 EUR
127.00 EUR 381.00 EUR
127.00 EUR 1270.00 EUR
127.00 EUR 1397.00 EUR
127.00 EUR 1397.00 EUR
127.40 EUR 52871.00 EUR
127.40 EUR 5605.60 EUR
128.60 EUR 2443.40 EUR
128.80 EUR 1288.00 EUR
127.60 EUR 1914.00 EUR
127.40 EUR 1783.60 EUR
127.40 EUR 1146.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
127.5044 EUR 112586.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


