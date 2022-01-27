DGAP-DD: MBB SE english

27.01.2022 21:00:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
127.40 EUR 9172.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
127.4000 EUR 9172.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Citadel Connect-EU-SI
MIC: EUCC


