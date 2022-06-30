DGAP-DD: MBB SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.06.2022 / 14:01

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Jakob Last name(s): Ammer





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of Executive Management





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



104.20 EUR 10420 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



104.2000 EUR 10420.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

30/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Börse Stuttgart MIC: XSTU





