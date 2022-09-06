Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 21:21:02

DGAP-DD: MBB SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.09.2022 / 21:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
























































































Price(s) Volume(s)
97.20 EUR 583.20 EUR
97.20 EUR 486.00 EUR
97.20 EUR 972.00 EUR
97.20 EUR 1360.80 EUR
97.20 EUR 1166.40 EUR
97.20 EUR 4860.00 EUR
97.20 EUR 291.60 EUR
97.40 EUR 974.00 EUR
97.40 EUR 1461.00 EUR
97.40 EUR 2045.40 EUR
97.40 EUR 5064.80 EUR
97.40 EUR 2142.80 EUR
97.40 EUR 1071.40 EUR
97.40 EUR 292.20 EUR
97.40 EUR 1461.00 EUR
97.40 EUR 1266.20 EUR
97.40 EUR 681.80 EUR
97.40 EUR 487.00 EUR
97.40 EUR 876.60 EUR
97.40 EUR 1655.80 EUR
97.50 EUR 3997.50 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 4485.00 EUR
97.50 EUR 11017.50 EUR
97.90 EUR 1860.10 EUR
97.90 EUR 1860.10 EUR
97.90 EUR 1468.50 EUR
97.90 EUR 9790.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
97.5077 EUR 141678.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77917  06.09.2022 CET/CEST



Nachrichten