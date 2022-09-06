DGAP-DD: MBB SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.09.2022 / 21:20 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Executive Chairman





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



97.20 EUR 583.20 EUR



97.20 EUR 486.00 EUR



97.20 EUR 972.00 EUR



97.20 EUR 1360.80 EUR



97.20 EUR 1166.40 EUR



97.20 EUR 4860.00 EUR



97.20 EUR 291.60 EUR



97.40 EUR 974.00 EUR



97.40 EUR 1461.00 EUR



97.40 EUR 2045.40 EUR



97.40 EUR 5064.80 EUR



97.40 EUR 2142.80 EUR



97.40 EUR 1071.40 EUR



97.40 EUR 292.20 EUR



97.40 EUR 1461.00 EUR



97.40 EUR 1266.20 EUR



97.40 EUR 681.80 EUR



97.40 EUR 487.00 EUR



97.40 EUR 876.60 EUR



97.40 EUR 1655.80 EUR



97.50 EUR 3997.50 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 4485.00 EUR



97.50 EUR 11017.50 EUR



97.90 EUR 1860.10 EUR



97.90 EUR 1860.10 EUR



97.90 EUR 1468.50 EUR



97.90 EUR 9790.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



97.5077 EUR 141678.7000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





