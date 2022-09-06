|
06.09.2022 21:21:02
DGAP-DD: MBB SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
77917 06.09.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MBB SEmehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.22
|DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
06.09.22
|DGAP-DD: MBB SE english (EQS Group)
|
06.09.22
|DGAP-DD: MBB SE english (EQS Group)
|
06.09.22
|DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
12.08.22
|DGAP-News: MBB SE increases revenues by 16% in the first half with a growing EBITDA margin of 10% (EQS Group)
|
12.08.22
|DGAP-News: MBB SE wächst im ersten Halbjahr um 16 % mit einer steigenden EBITDA-Marge von 10 % (EQS Group)
|
12.08.22
|MBB SE : MBB SE increases revenues by 16% in the first half with a growing EBITDA margin of 10% (Investegate)
|
09.08.22
|DGAP-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
Analysen zu MBB SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MBB SE
|97,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.